Aris Mining Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

16.05.2024  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2024 - Aris Mining Corp. (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) reports voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held earlier today.

AGM Voting Results

Shareholders holding 46,147,782 shares, being 32.54% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected was fixed at eight and the following directors were elected to the Company's Board:

Nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Ian Telfer

43,820,313

94.96 %

2,327,469

5.04 %

Neil Woodyer

46,060,638

99.81 %

87,144

0.19 %

Daniela Cambone

37,717,766

81.73 %

8,430,016

18.27 %

Mónica de Greiff

42,171,905

91.38 %

3,975,877

8.62 %

David Garofalo

40,474,977

87.71 %

5,672,805

12.29 %

Attie Roux

46,058,660

99.81 %

89,122

0.19 %

Gonzalo Hernández

46,048,558

99.78 %

99,224

0.22 %

Germán Arce

46,045,578

99.78 %

102,204

0.22 %

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be set by the Board.

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

KPMG LLP

46,117,508

99.93 %

30,274

0.07 %
About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a gold producer in the Americas, currently operating two mines with expansions underway in Colombia. The Segovia Operations and Marmato Upper Mine produced 226,000 ounces of gold in 2023. Aris Mining is targeting a production rate of 500,000 ounces of gold per year in the second half of 2026, following a ramp-up period after the Segovia mill expansion scheduled for completion in Q1 2025 and the Marmato Lower Mine's first gold pour in late 2025. Aris Mining also operates the Proyecto Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing Toroparu, a gold/copper project. Aris Mining intends to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification.

Aris Mining promotes the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining into contract mining partners as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aris-mining-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-302148314.html

SOURCE Aris Mining Corp.



Contact
Aris Mining contact: Oliver Dachsel, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, +1.917.847.0063, info@aris-mining.com; Kettina Cordero, Vice President, Investor Relations, +1.604.417.2574
