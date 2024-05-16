Piedmont Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Piedmont Lithium ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced executive and senior leadership participation in the following upcoming industry conferences:

TD Cowen Sustainability Week - virtual, May 21-23

KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference - Boston, Massachusetts, May 28-30

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, Quebec, June 4-6

Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy and Transition Technologies Summit - New York City, New York, June 11-12

Benchmark Giga USA 2024 and World Lithium Congress - Washington D.C., June 11-13

JP Morgan Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference - New York City, New York, June 17-18

Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference - Las Vegas, Nevada, June 24-27

"We are looking forward to a busy conference season during the next several weeks as we update the industry and investors about the latest advancements on our projects in the U.S., Canada, and Ghana, including record production levels at North American Lithium and the receipt of our Carolina Lithium mining permit," said Keith Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Lithium. "We are planning for a productive second half of 2024 as we target full-year shipments of approximately 126,000 dry metric tons of spodumene concentrate via our North American Lithium offtake and increase our focus on shipments to core customers under long-term contracts."

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL; ASX: A11). We believe these geographically diversified operations help us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516517713/en/

Contact

For further information, contact:

Erin Sanders

SVP, Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

T: +1 704 575 2549

E: esanders@piedmontlithium.com