Planet Green Appoints Mr. Steven Sirbovan to Advisory Board

Vancouver, May 16, 2024 - Planet Green Metals Inc. (CSE: PGR) ("Planet Green" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven Sirbovan to the Company's Advisory Board.



About Mr. Steven Sirbovan:

Mr. Steven Sirbovan, Principal and Founder of Blink Capital Corp, is an experienced small-cap capital markets professional with over 10 years of experience in investor relations, private equity, and investment banking. Mr. Sirbovan spent the last eight years at Echelon Capital Markets, one of Canada's fastest growing full-service investment dealers, working exclusively with companies in the high growth, less than $100M, market cap bracket.

Most recently, Mr. Sirbovan was a Director of Investment Banking and for the past five years co-led the Origination Investment Banking group, executing private and public financings, mergers and acquisitions, and other corporate transactions. Over his tenure at Echelon, Mr. Sirbovan was directly involved in hundreds of transactions with an approximate aggregate value of half a billion dollars.

Mr. Sirbovan's expertise includes raising capital and advising corporate clients in many sectors, including metals and mining, industrials, technology, renewables, healthcare, biotech, consumer products, and real estate, among others.

Mr. Sirbovan is a graduate of the Ivey Business School at Western University in London, ON and St. Andrew's College in Aurora, ON.

Jeremy S. Brett, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are thrilled to have Steven join our Advisory Board as he has extensive experience in Investment Banking with a focused expertise on public and private financings in a variety of sectors, including metals and mining. He is very well connected in the financial industry bringing valuable relationships, access to capital, and strategic capital markets knowledge to the Company. Steven joins us at an important time in Planet Green's growth as we look to bolster the project portfolio and build the Company with an experienced and diversified management and advisory team."

Planet Green Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on building a diversified project portfolio with an emphasis on battery metals, critical minerals and precious metals. Our mission is to contribute to the green transition by sourcing projects containing the essential materials needed for a clean energy transition, while also providing a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty through precious metal exploration. This vision is underpinned by extensive experience in exploration and development, guided by a management team boasting a wealth of capital markets expertise complemented by a track record of exploration success.

