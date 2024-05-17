Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.
The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:
Votes For
Votes Against
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
Mark J. Fuller
24,489,774
72.47 %
9,304,398
27.53 %
Douglas F. McCutcheon
33,476,269
99.06 %
317,903
0.94 %
Dorothea E. Mell
33,481,535
99.07 %
312,637
0.93 %
William H. McNeil
30,729,278
90.93 %
3,064,894
9.07 %
Sandra L. Rosch
32,083,243
94.94 %
1,710,930
5.06 %
John F. Tuer
33,352,457
98.69 %
441,716
1.31 %
Patricia M. Volker
30,906,086
91.45 %
2,888,086
8.55 %
Final results on all matters voted at the annual and special meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.
