Empire Metals reveals more promising drill results confirming Pitfield project's titanium potential
09:15 Uhr | NewsDirect
Empire Metals Ltd. (AIM:EEE) managing director Shaun Bunn discusses the results from the final 22 reverse circulation (RC) holes at the company's Pitfield project in Western Australia with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion.
The drilling campaign targeted two key areas, the Cosgrove and Thomas prospects, each spanning approximately 25 km². Bunn highlighted that every hole intercepted high-grade titanium from surface to depth, indicating the presence of a highly weathered cap with up to 15% higher grade at the surface.
Additionally, Bunn mentioned the completion of four diamond drill holes with excellent core recovery, pending analytical results. These core samples are critical for mapping geological structures and obtaining metallurgical and mineralogical data. The drilling program comprised 107 holes, covering over 17,000 metres, including seven diamond drill holes.
Bunn explained that the company has mapped a giant mineral system over 30 to 40 km in strike length, with the deepest drilling reaching 400 metres. The focus is now on higher-grade sandstone-dominated systems near the surface at the Cosgrove and Thomas prospects. The next steps include delineating chalk exploration targets and determining the tonnage and scale of these deposits.
Empire Metals has engaged Snowden Optiro to provide geological expertise and ensure compliance with JORC standards. Snowden will assist in preparing geological models and defining high-grade zones, working closely with the exploration team.
Contact Details
Proactive UK Ltd
+44 20 7989 0813
uk@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/empire-metals-reveals-more-promising-drill-results-confirming-pitfield-projects-titanium-potential-705357211
The drilling campaign targeted two key areas, the Cosgrove and Thomas prospects, each spanning approximately 25 km². Bunn highlighted that every hole intercepted high-grade titanium from surface to depth, indicating the presence of a highly weathered cap with up to 15% higher grade at the surface.
Additionally, Bunn mentioned the completion of four diamond drill holes with excellent core recovery, pending analytical results. These core samples are critical for mapping geological structures and obtaining metallurgical and mineralogical data. The drilling program comprised 107 holes, covering over 17,000 metres, including seven diamond drill holes.
Bunn explained that the company has mapped a giant mineral system over 30 to 40 km in strike length, with the deepest drilling reaching 400 metres. The focus is now on higher-grade sandstone-dominated systems near the surface at the Cosgrove and Thomas prospects. The next steps include delineating chalk exploration targets and determining the tonnage and scale of these deposits.
Empire Metals has engaged Snowden Optiro to provide geological expertise and ensure compliance with JORC standards. Snowden will assist in preparing geological models and defining high-grade zones, working closely with the exploration team.
Contact Details
Proactive UK Ltd
+44 20 7989 0813
uk@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/empire-metals-reveals-more-promising-drill-results-confirming-pitfield-projects-titanium-potential-705357211