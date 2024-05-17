Graphite One Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, May 17, 2024 - (TSX-V: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) (the "Company"), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 900,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to two individuals, who are both directors and officers of the Company (the "Optionees"). Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.85 per Common Share and which expire five years following the date of grant. The Options are subject to a three-year vesting period with 300,000 options vesting on the first, second and third anniversary from the grant date.

These Options were issued to replace 900,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at $0.30 per Common Share which expired on May 16, 2024 (the "Expired Options"). The Optionees agreed to forego the exercise of the Expired Options due to the cash impact to both the Optionees and the Company of a cashless exercise of the Expired Options.

Graphite One 's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for natural and synthetic graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced synthetic graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's non-linear circular economy strategy.

Graphite One Inc. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode active materials primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and artificial graphite anode active materials and other value-added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility located in northeastern Ohio. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project upon the completion of a Feasibility Study.

