Barksdale Receives Positive Ninth Circuit Legal Decision

Vancouver, May 17, 2024 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ("Ninth Circuit") has affirmed the decision by the United States District Court for the District of Arizona ("District Court") denying the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent drilling at the Company's Sunnyside Project in Arizona.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, comments, "The Ninth Circuit's decision is great news for our company and reaffirms the robust and comprehensive process that was undertaken while permitting our drilling programs at Sunnyside. Our legal team has done a stellar job and will continue defending against the plaintiffs' challenge to the Sunnyside Project in the district court. Based on the current court-approved timeline, briefing on cross motions for summary judgment will conclude by October and we hope for a final decision before the end of 2024."

Background information on the legal proceedings can be reviewed in Barksdale's press releases of June 21, 2023, July 10, 2023, and September 6, 2023.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209610