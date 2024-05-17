CEO Matthew Badiali joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the results of the due diligence surface rock sampling campaign and geophysical survey at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The Cristinas Project includes a historic copper mine that operated in the 1950s on shallow copper oxide mineralization.This project features a 1,250-meter-long zone of copper mineralization traced through rock chips on the surface and 12 historical drill holes. The copper mineralization is open along strike and at depth, with significant expansion potential highlighted by limited geophysical surveys.As part of the due diligence of the Cristinas Project, Quetzal collected 18 rock chip samples across prospective target areas around the historic Cristinas Mine. The surface rock sampling results showed copper values ranging from 0.1% to 7.0%, primarily in copper oxides. Notably, only four of the samples returned less than 1.0% copper, with the highest grade of 7.0% copper coming from a narrow vein located 1,550 meters northwest of the historic Cristinas mine workings.The team identified one vein with sufficient exposure to collect multiple samples across its width within the historical mine area. This sampling resulted in a 3.8-meter true width based on the mapped geometry of the vein, grading 2.42% copper and 162 g/t silver.Quetzal is preparing to commence a drill program at the Cristinas Project in May. The company plans to undertake a 1,500-3,000 meter initial drill program, which will include downhole EM surveying to refine geophysical targets.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/quetzal-copper-announces-positive-sampling-results-and-upcoming-drill-program-at-cristinas-project-118840566