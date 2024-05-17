Bluestone Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 17, 2024 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on May 15, 2024, in Vancouver, BC (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2024 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

A total of 74,526,945 common shares, representing 49% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 10, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The nominees for directors were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For % James Beck 74,518,820 99.99 Martino De Ciccio 64,515,220 99.98 Dave Dicaire 74,518,820 99.99 Jill Donaldson 74,504,090 99.97 Peter Hemstead 74,518,820 99.99 Joyce Ngo 74,504,090 99.97

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the Company's Stock Option Plan was approved by disinterested shareholders.

Bluestone Resources is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Guatemala. The Company's flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project, a near surface mine development project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The Company released the results of a Feasibility Study for the project, outlining an asset capable of producing over 300 koz/yr at head grades of +2.0 g/t gold. The project will produce 2.6 million ounces of gold over the life of mine at an all-in sustaining cost of US$629/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 14-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

