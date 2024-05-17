Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Condor Gold CEO Mark Child Provides Comprehensive Update on La India Project in Nicaragua

18:20 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Condor Gold CEO Mark Child joined Steve Darling from Proactive to offer a detailed update on the La India project in Nicaragua. The company holds full ownership of the project, which boasts 2.4 million ounces of high-grade gold, evenly distributed between open-pit and underground resources. Notably, about half of the resource is categorized as indicated, with the open-pit section carrying a probable mineral reserve of over 600,000 ounces.

With a vast land package spanning 580 km², Condor Gold sees significant exploration potential. The project is poised for development, having secured necessary permits, purchased surface rights, and completed preliminary site clearing. Moreover, the current surge in gold prices, far exceeding the $1,600 per ounce utilized in the feasibility study, enhances the project's value, potentially leading to substantial increases in EBITDA and NPV.

Highlighting its strategic initiatives, Condor Gold is divesting some assets, with eight companies under NDA and three site visits already conducted. Advanced discussions are ongoing with a gold producer and two other interested parties, aimed at bringing in an adept mine builder to maximize shareholder value and benefit the local community.

Moreover, Condor Gold underscores its dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The company is deeply engaged with the community, undertaking initiatives such as water purification projects and programs for youth and the elderly, aligning with its commitment to responsible and sustainable operations.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/condor-gold-ceo-mark-child-provides-comprehensive-update-on-la-india-project-in-nicaragua-448262199

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Condor Gold plc

Condor Gold plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A1JZFM
GB00B8225591
www.condorgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap