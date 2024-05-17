Altius Reports Voting Results From its May 17, 2024 Annual General Meeting

Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) ("Altius" or the "Corporation") reports that all resolutions presented at its May 17, 2024 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El Erian, André Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss, all with votes in favour at 93% or higher. The voting participation rate was 69.6% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another year of solid voter participation. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 17, 2024 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS RESOLUTION FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST RESULT Appointment of Deloitte LLP, St. John's, NL as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration 32,455,891 133,855 Approved (99.59%) Election of the following directors: Nicole Adshead-Bell 29,297,399 295,996 Elected (99.00%) Teresa Conway 29,494,955 98,440 Elected (99.67%) John Baker 28,499,064 1,094,331 Elected (96.30%) Brian Dalton 29,483,992 109,403 Elected (99.63%) Anna El Erian 27,573,395 2,020,000 Elected (93.17%) André Gaumond 29,527,412 65,983 Elected (99.78%) Roger Lace 29,510,505 82,890 Elected (99.72%) Fred Mifflin 28,261,743 1,331,652 Elected (95.50%) Jamie Strauss 29,092,148 501,247 Elected (98.31%) Say on Pay 29,286,493 306,902 Approved (98.96%)

About Altius

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius's commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 46,452,252 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.

