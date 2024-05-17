Hanstone Gold Acquires Mineral Exploration Claims

Vancouver - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V:HANS) (FRA:HGO) (the "Company" or "Hanstone") is pleased to announce that it has closed its acquisition of three mineral exploration claims (the "Purchased Claims") comprising approximately 355.37 hectares in the Province of British Columbia pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated as of May 6, 2024 (the "APA") with Richard Mill ("Mill").

As consideration for the Purchased Claims the Company issued 650,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to Mill at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share, representing an aggregate value of $32,500. The Shares were issued in accordance with applicable securities laws and are subject to a four month hold period that will expire on September 17, 2024. In addition, the Company granted to Mill a royalty equal to 2% of the net smelter returns on the Purchased Claims (the "NSR Royalty"), provided that the Company may purchase 1/2 of the NSR Royalty (so that a 1% royalty will remain) for total consideration of $500,000 at any time.

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn-in option on the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

