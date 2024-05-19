Ellis Martin Report: Standard Uranium Ltd: Jon Bey and Sean Hillacre - Multiple Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Sydney, Australia - Join Ellis Martin for a chat with Jon Bey, CEO and Sean Hillacre, Vice-President of Exploration for Standard Uranium Ltd. (CVE:STND) (OTCMKTS:STTDF) (FRA:9SU0) as we introduce this burgeoning nuclear energy company to our domestic and global audience.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3L4DA26D





About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



About Standard Uranium Ltd.:



Standard Uranium Ltd. (CVE:STND) (OTCMKTS:STTDF) (FRA:9SU0) is a Canadian junior uranium exploration and project-generator company looking to make the next big discovery in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.



With a proven track record of high-grade uranium discovery and a portfolio of over 209,000 acres of highly prospective land across the Athabasca Basin, the company's exploration team is focused on finding the fuel to power a clean energy future.



Their flagship Davidson River Project is located in the heart of the Patterson Lake Uranium District in the southwest Athabasca Basin, an area ripe with potential for further uranium discoveries. With only a handful of holes drilled on the Project, Standard Uranium has only just begun to scratch the surface of what the property holds.



The Company will continue advancing its Athabasca properties through JV-funded exploration on non-core projects and focused drilling campaigns on the Davidson River Project as they search for the next big Canadian uranium discovery - building toward our clean energy future.





