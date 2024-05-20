Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, May 20, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co ("Cantor") (the "ATM Sales Agreement"), as announced on May 18, 2023.

Name of company: Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Name of scheme: ATM Sales Agreement
Period of return:

 From November 17, 2023 to May 17, 2024
Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme: 2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

 Nil
Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

 2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:

 2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares on May 19, 2023
Contact name and telephone number: As below


Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Matt Hogg
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


