Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Hecla Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

15:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

"Hecla demonstrated resilience in 2023 as we faced operational disruptions due to wildfires in Quebec and multiple weather events in Alaska, while also developing the Keno Hill mine and executing mitigation plans at Lucky Friday," said Phillips S. Baker Jr., President and CEO. "Despite these challenges, our focus remained on the commitment to the safety of our workforce, our environment stewardship, and the well-being of communities in which we operate, while continuing to grow our silver production to support the increasing demand for silver needed for transitioning to renewable energy like solar."

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

  • $855 million direct economic impact to local communities
  • Over 40 thousand hours of safety & health training hours
  • All-Injury Frequency Rate 16% lower than the U.S. average
  • 5% increase in women in professional roles
  • 36% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions from our 2019 baseline
  • Achieved net zero carbon emissions for the 3rd year in a row with the use of carbon offset credits.

REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

Hecla prepared the Sustainability Report with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and benchmarked its performance against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining standards and against relevant aspects of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Hecla also reported against the Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) framework for its Casa Berardi mine in Quebec, Canada.

The full 2023 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and GRI, SASB, TCFD, and TSM content indices, can be accessed on Hecla's website here.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

Anvita M. Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer

Cheryl Turner, Communications Coordinator

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)
Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla-mining.com
Website: www.hecla.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Hecla Mining Company

Hecla Mining Company
Bergbau
USA
854693
US4227041062
www.hecla-mining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap