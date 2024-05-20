Hecla Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

"Hecla demonstrated resilience in 2023 as we faced operational disruptions due to wildfires in Quebec and multiple weather events in Alaska, while also developing the Keno Hill mine and executing mitigation plans at Lucky Friday," said Phillips S. Baker Jr., President and CEO. "Despite these challenges, our focus remained on the commitment to the safety of our workforce, our environment stewardship, and the well-being of communities in which we operate, while continuing to grow our silver production to support the increasing demand for silver needed for transitioning to renewable energy like solar."

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

$855 million direct economic impact to local communities

Over 40 thousand hours of safety & health training hours

All-Injury Frequency Rate 16% lower than the U.S. average

5% increase in women in professional roles

36% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions from our 2019 baseline

Achieved net zero carbon emissions for the 3rd year in a row with the use of carbon offset credits.

REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

Hecla prepared the Sustainability Report with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and benchmarked its performance against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining standards and against relevant aspects of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Hecla also reported against the Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) framework for its Casa Berardi mine in Quebec, Canada.

The full 2023 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and GRI, SASB, TCFD, and TSM content indices, can be accessed on Hecla's website here.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

