Carnavale Resources discovers new gold zone at Kookynie

Carnavale Resources Ltd. (ASX:CAV) CEO Humphrey Hale sits down with Proactive's Jonathan Jackson following positive results from its latest aircore drilling program at the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia. The company drilled 72 holes totalling 4,192 metres, discovering a new gold zone, Valiant, over a 250-metre strike length, which remains open for further exploration. Additionally, the Tiptoe prospect was extended by 200 metres to the north-northwest. Hale stated that the program successfully expanded the mineralisation envelope from Valiant, south of McTavish East, to the northwest of Tiptoe, providing new targets for reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Carnavale plans to follow up on several high-priority anomalies at Kookynie in future exploration efforts. The company anticipates releasing a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and associated mining evaluation for the Swiftsure and McTavish East prospects in June.
