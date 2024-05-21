American Eagle Gold Appoints Gordon Stothart to its Board of Directors

Toronto, May 21, 2024 - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gordon Stothart, former CEO of IAMGOLD Corp. ("IAMGOLD"), has joined the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Stothart is an independent mining consultant and professional engineer whose career began as an Engineer in Training in 1987 at the Noranda (now Glencore) Bell Copper Mine in the Babine region of British Columbia, next door to American Eagle's NAK project. With over 35 years of management, operations, and technical experience in the mining industry, Gordon has managed numerous global projects from advanced exploration to production. Mr. Stothart was instrumental in constructing both the Antamina Mine in Peru and the Cote Gold mine in Ontario, Canada. Most recently, before becoming the CEO of IAMGOLD, Gordon served as the Chief Operating Officer of IAMGOLD from 2007 to 2020.

"We are excited to welcome Gordon to the team as a member of our Board of Directors. His knowledge of the Babine region, as well as his extensive experience in operations, resource development, and capital markets will undoubtedly benefit our Company and our shareholders as we continue to advance the NAK copper-gold porphyry project," said American Eagle Gold Chairman, Stephen Stewart.

Gordon will be replacing Alexander Stewart on the board, who will be retiring as a director of the Company. American Eagle would like to thank Alexander for his over three years of service on the board.

Details of NAK's 2024 Drill Program:

The 2024 drill program, scheduled to begin imminently, will integrate the Company's growing understanding of the relationship between the emplacement of multi-phase Eocene dikes and sills with reactive and permeable host rocks to form the extensive Nak mineralized system. The Company is developing models for geology, mineralization, alteration, and structure for the system, which will form the basis for its ongoing planning. The expanded 2024 drill program, currently planned for 15,000 metres, will aim to link, better define, and expand upon the historical North and South zones, which the Company showed in its 2022 and 2023 drill programs to extend to considerable depths (close to 950 m below surface) along a strike length of 750 m and across a width of 400 m. Intercepts from 2023 include 900 m of 0.50% Copper Equivalent from surface in the North zone (Link to NAK23-12 News Release) and 302 metres of 1.09% within 606 m of 0.74% Copper Equivalent starting from 98 metres downhole in the South Zone (Link to NAK23-17 News Release).

Click Here to View the 2024 Drill Plan at NAK

Click Here to View 2024 Drill Plan Webinar Hosted by Geologists Charlie Greig and Neil Prowse

About American Eagle's NAK Project

The NAK Project lies within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of central British Columbia. It has excellent infrastructure through all-season roads and is close to the towns of Smithers, Houston, and Burns Lake, B.C., which lie along a major rail line and Provincial Highway 16. Historical drilling and geophysical, geological, and geochemical work at NAK, which began in the 1960's, tested only to shallow depths. Still, the work revealed a very large near-surface copper-gold system that measures over 1.5 km x 1.5 km. Drilling completed in 2022 and 2023 by American Eagle has returned significant intervals of high-grade copper-gold mineralization that lie beyond the extent of historical drilling, indicating that several zones of near-surface and deeper mineralization, locally with considerably higher grades, exist within the broader NAK property mineralizing system.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is focused on exploring its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in west-central British Columbia, Canada.

