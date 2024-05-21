SRG Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Montreal, May 21, 2024 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") today announced that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected as directors of the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on Friday May 17th, 2024.

A total of 57,508,748 common shares or 48.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM (the "Represented Shareholders").

The following seven incumbent directors were re-elected:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Benoit La Salle 53,462,521 93.05% 3,996,227 6.95% Marc Filion 53,491,998 93.10% 3,966,750 6.90% Yves Grou 57,342,498 99.80% 116,250 0.20% Abdoul Aziz Nassa 57,440,498 99.97% 18,250 0.03% Alhamdou Diagne 53,469,998 93.06% 3,988,750 6.94% Vincent Benoit 57,452,498 99.99% 6,250 0.01% Olivier Colom 57,442,498 99.97% 16,250 0.03%

The proposal to continue the Company out of the federal jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act and into the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (the "Continuance"), and subject to and upon the Continuance, the proposal to adopt the new articles of continuance as detailed in the information circular and proxy statement of the Company dated April 15, 2024 and change of the Company name to Falcon Energy Materials plc was approved by 93.01% of the Represented Shareholders.

The proposal to re-appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Chartered Professional Accountants, as external auditors and authorize directors to fix its remuneration was approved by 99.99% of the Represented Shareholders.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining is focused on developing the Lola Graphite Project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite Project has Proven and Probable Reserves of 42Mt at a grade of 4.2% Cg. SRG aims to develop a fully integrated source of battery anode material to supply the European lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With attractive operating costs, proximity to European end-markets and strong ESG credentials, the Company is poised to become a reliable supplier while promoting sustainability and supply chain transparency. SRG is committed to generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where it operates.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srgmining.com.

Contact:

Matthieu Bos Matt Johnston

President & CEO Corporate Development Advisor

Email: m.bos@srgmining.com Email: m.johnston@srgmining.com

Telephone: +1(604) 443-3835

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include the Company's expectation that it will be able to obtain necessary disinterested Shareholders and TSXV's approvals with respect to the Cancellation and Replacement.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business. Readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on SEDAR+, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's rationale behind its strategy and business plans, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The assumptions referred to above should be considered carefully by readers.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.