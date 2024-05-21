Western Star Resources Inc. Announces Change of Director

Vancouver - May 21st, 2024 -(CSE: WSR) ("Western Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Owen King has joined the board. Mr. King has more than 20 years of experience in the financial markets and management consulting fields. Mr. King worked with Mackie Research as an Investment Advisor focusing on venture capital financing. Since 2014, Mr. King has been working with public companies in business development and assisting with capital raises and IPO's. Mr. King has successfully assisted in the raising of tens of millions of dollars over the last Decade.

The Company would further like to thank Mr. Justin Corinella and wish him all the best as he moves on to focus on other endeavors.

Additional Information

Additional information about the Company and the Transaction is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. The summary of the Transaction set out above is qualified in its entirety by reference to the description of the Transaction in the Company's filing statement posted on SEDAR.

About Western Star Resources

Western Star Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders. The company currently owns nine non-surveyed contiguous mineral claims totaling 2,797 hectares, which are located within the Revelstoke mining division of British Columbia. The Western Star property group is located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of Revelstoke, B.C., and roughly 10 kilometers north of the abandoned community of Camborne.

Contact Information:

Blake Morgan,

CEO and Director

blake@acvc.vc

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information". In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.