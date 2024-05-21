Ashley Gold Samples 26 g/t Au in Start of 2024 Exploration Program at Howie

CALGARY, May 21, 2024 - Ashley Gold Corp. (CSE: "ASHL") ("Ashley" or the "Company") has sampled multiple outcrops at the Howie project in preparation for the upcoming induced polarization (IP) survey with acquisition planned coverage over the Katisha, Fiji, Howie, and Twilight gold occurrences.

Darcy Christian, CEO of Ashley comments "Will has been busy this spring in preparation for our 2024 program. As part of preparations for the Induced Polarization survey we have sampled at Katisha Main, Fiji, and Howie with high-grade samples from each. These samples confirm the potential of the area and the need for understanding of the mineralization controls at depth which is the goal of the upcoming IP survey."

Highlights

Main Katisha assayed up to 26.00 g/t Au

Fiji assayed 9.85 g/t Au

Howie assayed 3.60 g/t Au



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Highlights of Howie Sampling Program in April 2024

Sampling

Grab samples were collected from surface outcrops with locations tagged and GPS located samples sent to Actlabs in Dryden, Ontario for Fire Assay.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Christian, P.Geo., President of Ashley, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ABOUT ASHLEY GOLD CORP.

Ashley Gold is focused on creating substantive, long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world class gold deposits. Ashley has acquired, 100% of the Tabor Lake Lease subject to a 1.5% royalty, 100% of the Santa Maria Project subject to a 1.75% royalty, 100% interest in the Howie Lake Project subject to a 0.5% royalty, 100% interest in the Alto-Gardnar Project subject to a 0.5% royalty, 100% interest in the Burnthut Property subject to a 1.5% NSR, and an option to earn 100% of the Sakoose claims subject to a 1.5% NSR. In addition, Ashley has entered into an option agreement to earn 100% of the Sahara Uranium-Vanadium property in Emery County, Utah subject to a 2% NSR.

Ashley Gold Corp. is an early-stage natural resource company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The Corporation's objective is to conduct efficient and economical exploration on its growing portfolio of high-quality gold projects as well as moving the Sahara Uranium-Vanadium project towards near-term production.

The responsibility of this release lies with Mr. Darcy Christian, President and CEO • +1 (587) 777-9072 • dchristian@ashleygoldcorp.com , may be contacted for further information. www.ashleygoldcorp.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Ashley Gold Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward looking statements".

