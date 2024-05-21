Japan Gold Appoints Dr. Keiko Hattori as Director and Paul Harbidge to Advisory Board

Vancouver, May 21, 2024 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Board appointment of Dr. Keiko Hattori, a Distinguished University Professor Emeritus of the University of Ottawa, who brings extensive industry knowledge of gold deposits and exploration, and understands the value of the Company's mining activities in Japan.

As a professor of geochemistry and economic geology, Dr. Hattori has built an impressive reputation as an expert in geoscience with numerous accomplishments and is recognized as the first woman to receive a BSc degree in Geology from the University of Tokyo, where she also completed a Master of Science in epithermal gold deposits in Japan and a PhD in mineral deposits in Japan. She is an elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, where she is Director of the Earth, Oceans and Atmosphere division, and is an advisor to government research funding programs in European Union countries. Dr. Hattori has been Associate Editor of several journals including Economic Geology, and Scientific Research from Nature Publication. She is the recipient of numerous recognitions, including the Kato Takeo Gold Medal from the Society of Resource Geology of Japan in 2022, and the Duncan R. Derry Medal from the Mineral Deposits Division of the Geological Society of Canada in 2024.

Mr. John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hattori to the Board of Directors. She is a pioneer in her field and her distinction and stature is widely recognized internationally. She is unique in that she bridges Japanese and Canadian geology knowledge and expertise, and her appointment underscores the quality of our team. We look forward to her contributions as a director of the Company".

Commenting on her Board appointment, Dr. Hattori said, "Japan, as a young volcanic arc, is a well-known hub of high-grade epithermal gold deposits, many of which are still concealed. This, combined with recent improvements to the mineral exploration climate in Japan, provides exciting opportunities. I look forward to contributing to the success of Japan Gold".

The Company also announces that Paul Harbidge has stepped down as a director and has joined the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Harbidge will continue to advise the Company on technical matters and leverage his vast knowledge and experience in gold mining exploration and world class discoveries.

"I am very proud of the progress that Japan Gold has made during my tenure on the board. Firstly, by establishing an enviable land position over the most prospective gold regions of the country, to building a strong foundation of technical data which has provided a pipeline of targets to make the next new discovery in Japan. This work has also attracted Barrick to partner with the company. I look forward to my continued involvement with the company as a technical advisor as they unlock the true potential of the country," said Mr. Harbidge.

"Paul has been a trusted director of the Company and has been instrumental in assisting us with the advancement of our technical and operational exploration activities in Japan. We look forward to continuing to work with Paul as an advisor as we progress to unlock the value of our projects," stated Mr. Proust.

In connection to her Board appointment, the Company has granted 200,000 stock options to Dr. Hattori in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The stock options are exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of five years, with one-third of the options vesting on grant and one-third of the options vesting every six months thereafter.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration across Japan. The Company holds a large portfolio of prospecting applications and prospecting rights which cover areas with known gold occurrences, has a history of mining and is prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide.

Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan.

