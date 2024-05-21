Austral Gold to Sell Sierra Blanca Equity Interest to Unico

HIGHLIGHTS

Austral Gold (54.69%) and New Dimension Guernsey Limited (45.31%) agree to sell their pro-rata interests in the Sierra Blanca Project (the "Project") to ASX listed company Unico Silver ("Unico").

Consideration for 100% of the Project is to consist of (i) 5,000,000 shares of Unico, and (ii) reimbursement of certain administrative fees until closing, which amount is limited to A$20,000.

Austral Gold's existing interest in Unico is expected to increase from 11.62% 12.33%.

Sydney, May 21, 2024 - Established gold producer Austral Gold Ltd.'s (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Austral Gold Argentina S.A. ("AGASA") and New Dimension Guernsey Limited, an affiliate of TSXV listed Capella Minerals Ltd., have entered into a share purchase agreement ("The Agreement") to sell 100% of their pro-rata share of Sierra Blanca S.A. ("SBSA") to ASX listed Unico Silver Limited ("Unico" or "USL"). AGASA owns 54.69% of SBSA while New Dimension Guernsey owns 45.31% of SBSA.

SBSA owns 100% of the Sierra silver-gold project that is adjacent to Unico's 100% owned Pinguino Project located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina.

Total consideration on closing for SBSA is to consist of 5,000,000 ordinary USL shares at an issue share price of A$0.151 (Austral's share, equivalent to 2,734,500 USL shares valued at A$412,910 or approximately US$275,535) plus cash equal to certain administrative fees paid by Sierra Blanca

S.A. in the first semester of 2024 that is to be paid on the completion date of the Agreement, which amount is limited to A$20,000.

The Agreement is subject to usual conditions precedent for a transaction of this nature, including the following conditions that must be satisfied before completion occurs:

USL obtaining shareholder approval for the issue of Unico shares to AGASA, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.11, and

the entry into deed of assignment in respect of a royalty over the Sierra Blanca permits with third parties.

These conditions must be satisfied on or before 31 July 2024 or such later date as agreed to by the parties.

About Sierra Blanca S.A.

Sierra Blanca S.A owns the Sierra Blanca Project and the Cruz del Sur Project. The Sierra Blana Project is made up of 5 mining titles comprising 7,997 Ha located east and west of Unico's Angostura Pinguino properties respectively, concluding Unico's consolidation of the known main geological volcanic rocks and structures that host silver-gold epithermal veins in the area.

The Cruz del Sur Project which is made up of 2 additional mining titles comprising 1,752Ha that was explored by IAMGOLD in the early 2000's.

Austral acquired its pro-rata interest in Sierra Blanca pursuant to an option agreement with New Dimension Resources announced on 13 October 2020.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

In 2023 Austral sold SCRN Properties Ltd, owner of the Pingüino Project, to Unico for total consideration of approximately US$10 million, comprising US$5 million in cash, shares, and options of Unico.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva. For additional information please contact:

Stabro Kasaneva

Chief Executive Officer

Austral Gold Ltd.

stabro.kasaneva@australgold.com

+56 9 9822 3563

Jose Bordogna

Chief Financial Officer

Austral Gold Ltd.

jose.bordogna@australgold.com

+61 466 892 307

