Kootenay Silver drilling at D-Vein shows major increase in strike length at Columba Silver Project

Kootenay Silver CEO Jim McDonald joined Steve Darling from Proactive to reveal the latest developments from the company's exploration efforts, specifically focusing on the results from the initial six drill holes targeting the eastern extension of the D-Vein target.

McDonald elaborated on the strategic approach taken in the drilling campaign, highlighting that four of the first six holes were intentionally drilled at shallow levels to establish the dip orientation of the vein before probing deeper into the productive zone. Given limited outcrop exposure in the drilling area, the initial holes were primarily focused on structural understanding, paving the way for subsequent holes CDH-24-152 and 153, which targeted grade at a significant 200-meter step-out from previous intercepts at a comparable depth.

The targeted holes aimed at or below the critical elevation of 1750 meters above sea level, below which high silver grades are typically encountered at the Columba Project. Impressively, holes CDH-24-152 and 153 have expanded the previously established 450-meter strike length to 650 meters, marking a significant extension. Notably, these holes returned promising results, including 435 gpt silver over 11 meters drilled width (3.52 meters estimated true width) within 183 gpt silver over 40 meters drilled width (12.96 meters estimated true width), as well as a high-grade assay of 920 gpt silver over 1.35 meters drilled width (0.43 meters estimated true width).

McDonald outlined the next steps for the drilling program, emphasizing the goal of delineating the extent of D-Vein mineralization through infill drilling. With a fully funded follow-up program of 20,000 meters in the pipeline, the company aims to deliver a maiden resource estimate by late 2024. Additionally, Kootenay Silver maintains a priority list of new vein targets and known vein extensions, all of which warrant further drill testing to unlock their full potential.

