Centamin PLC Announces Result of AGM

PERTH, May 21, 2024 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company")(LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

RESULT OF AGM

Centamin held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 21 May 2024, and announces that all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,161,082,695 ordinary shares and approximately 71% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES FOR[1] % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES WITHHELD[2] Ordinary Resolution 1 Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts 818,611,903 99.94 528,464 0.06 2,405,172 Ordinary Resolution 2 Declare a final dividend of 2.0 US cents (US$0.02) per ordinary share 821,153,511 99.99 50,992 0.01 341,036 Ordinary Resolution 3.1 Approval of the Directors' remuneration report 804,402,428 97.96 16,734,075 2.04 409,036 Ordinary Resolution 4.1 Re-election of James Rutherford 782,868,756 95.33 38,321,175 4.67 355,608 Ordinary Resolution 4.2 Re-election of Martin Horgan 819,697,323 99.88 1,016,608 0.12 831,608 Ordinary Resolution 4.3 Re-election of Ross Jerrard 817,742,220 99.64 2,975,086 0.36 828,233 Ordinary Resolution 4.4 Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre 819,402,530 99.78 1,788,794 0.22 356,033 Ordinary Resolution 4.5 Re-election of Marna Cloete 818,053,551 99.62 3,137,398 0.38 356,408 Ordinary Resolution 4.6 Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow 796,111,426 98.32 13,626,030 1.68 11,809,901 Ordinary Resolution 4.7 Re-election of Hendrik Faul 819,594,833 99.81 1,587,212 0.19 365,312 Ordinary Resolution 4.8 Re-election of Mark Bankes 806,194,684 98.17 14,996,265 1.83 356,408 Ordinary Resolution 4.9 Election of Hoda Mansour 819,391,835 99.78 1,798,414 0.22 357,108 Ordinary Resolution 4.10 Election of Iman Naguib 819,355,065 99.78 1,828,138 0.22 364,154 Ordinary Resolution 5.1 Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor) 810,240,349 98.48 12,500,068 1.52 485,061 Ordinary Resolution 5.2 Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration 822,402,008 99.95 425,548 0.05 397,922 Ordinary Resolution 6 Authority to allot relevant securities 803,024,403 97.79 18,132,205 2.21 390,749 Special Resolution 7.1 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 796,926,473 97.09 23,859,936 2.91 760,948 Special Resolution 7.2 Further disapplication of pre-emption rights 779,113,259 94.88 42,011,537 5.12 422,561 Special Resolution 8 Market purchase of ordinary shares 807,599,778 98.55 11,913,357 1.45 2,034,222

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website (https://www.centamin.com/investors/shares-dividends/shareholder-meetings/).

As announced on 21 March 2024, Dr Ibrahim Fawzy, Non-Executive Director, has retired from the Board as a Director effective from the close of the AGM today. The Board and management thank Dr Ibrahim Fawzy for the invaluable contribution during his tenure as a Board member.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate

investor@centaminplc.com FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis

+442037271000

centamin@fticonsulting.com

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

[1] The "For" vote includes those giving the Chair of the AGM discretion.

[2] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

