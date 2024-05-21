Menü Artikel
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Hemlo Explorers Inc. (HMLO)

20:34 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 mai/May 2024) - The common shares of Hemlo Explorers Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. We are focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of our main Hemlo area projects, including Project Idaho, the Pic Project (under option to Barrick Gold Inc.) and the North Limb.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Hemlo Explorers Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Hemlo Explorers est une société d'exploration minière basée au Canada qui possède un portefeuille de propriétés en Ontario et au Nunavut. Nous nous efforçons de générer de la valeur pour nos actionnaires grâce à l'avancement de nos principaux projets dans la région de Hemlo, notamment le projet Idaho, le projet Pic (sous option de Barrick Gold Inc.) et le North Limb.

Issuer/Émetteur:

Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Security Type/Titre:

Common Shares/Actions ordinaires

Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):

HMLO

Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:

50 724 920

Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:

20 322 391

CSE Sector/Catégorie:

Mining/Minier

CUSIP:

42366W 10 9

ISIN:

CA 42366W 10 9 5

Boardlot/Quotité:

1000

Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:

CDN$/$CDN

Listing Date/Date de l'inscription:

Le 23 mai/May 2024

Other Exchanges/Autres marches:

N/A

Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier:

Le 31 janvier/January

Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:

TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for HMLO. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


