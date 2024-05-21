Cameco Announces $500 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that it has priced a private placement of senior unsecured debentures (the "Offering") consisting of $500 million principal amount of 4.94% Senior Unsecured Debentures, Series I maturing on May 24, 2031 (the "Series I Debentures"). The closing of the Offering is expected to take place on May 24, 2024.

Cameco intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to retire all of its outstanding 4.19% Senior Unsecured Debentures, Series G at or prior to the maturity date of June 24, 2024 (the "Series G Debentures").

"Consistent with the conservative financial management we have demonstrated, our capital allocation decisions are focused on maintaining the financial flexibility to execute on our strategy," said Grant Isaac, Cameco's Executive Vice-President and CFO. "In a market where we believe the demand for secure and carbon-free nuclear electricity generation and the fuel required to run reactors is stronger and more durable than ever, Cameco is well-positioned for disciplined and sustainable growth, while maintaining the ability to self-manage risk."

The Series I Debentures will be direct, unsecured obligations of Cameco and will rank equally and rateably with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Cameco. The Series I Debentures are being offered on a private placement basis in Canada in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation. The Series I Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by TD Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

The Series I Debentures have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Series I Debentures in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Series I Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person, absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of, the U.S. Securities Act.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Series I Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

