Pegasus Resources Grants Options

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2024 - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(FRA:0QS0)(OTC PINK:SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") announces the granting of stock options to certain directors, consultants and officers of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 575,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.19 per share, expiring in three years from the date of grant. The Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold, and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information, please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Christian Timmins

President, CEO and Director

Pegasus Resources Inc.

