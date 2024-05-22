Q2 Metals Field Crews Mobilize to Begin Spring 2024 Exploration at Cisco Lithium Property, James Bay Territory, Quebec, Canada

Vancouver, May 22, 2024 - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Q2 geology team and drilling contractors have mobilized to begin its inaugural exploration program at the Cisco Lithium Property (the "Property" or the "Cisco Property").

The Company will commence a detailed mapping and sampling program at the Cisco Property which will provide guidance on the extent of the lithium mineralization at the initial target area and identify other potential target areas on the sizeable primary exploration trend measuring 21 kilometres ("km") long.

"Our geology team has arrived at our camp and work at the Cisco Property will ramp up this week," said Q2 Metals President and CEO Alicia Milne. "Our team is motivated by the property vendors' 2023 discovery and the massive scale of the project will keep us busy this summer."

Q2 will also commence an inaugural drill campaign ("Spring 2024 Drill Campaign") which will be focused on the 2023 discovery area. As the other target areas are assessed by the Q2 geology team, the Spring 2024 Drill Campaign may expand outwards.

Youdin-Rouillier Drilling of the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Quebec is contracted to complete the diamond drilling with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta managing the drill program and property-wide geological exploration.

About the Cisco Property

The Cisco Property is comprised of 222 mineral claims and is 11,374 hectares in size. Located less than 10 km east of the Billy Diamond Highway, the Property is approximately 150 km north of Matagami and the closest rail link to much of James Bay. The Property lies within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Quebec.

The Property is situated along the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, comprised of a volcanic package dominated by mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks, of the southern James Bay Lithium District, the same belt that hosts the Sirmac and Moblan lithium deposits, located 130 km and 180 km away, respectively.

On February 28, 2024, the Company announced it had signed an option agreement which gives the Company the exclusive right and option for the acquisition of a 100% interest in three groups of minerals claims, collectively known as the Cisco Property (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in short order.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

Stock Option Grant

Pursuant to its equity incentive plan and subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has granted 1,500,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.31 per share until May 22, 2029.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on unlocking its portfolio of lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada that includes its 100% owned Mia Lithium Property. In addition, the Company expects to add the Cisco Lithium Property to its property portfolio once the Transaction closes.

The Company's exploration advancement at its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property is focused on the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Trend which is host to both the Mia 1 and Mia 2 lithium occurrences and 11 other mineralized zones along trend.

The Cisco Lithium Property is located approximately 150 km north of Matagami, Quebec and comprised of 222 mineral claims and is 11,374-ha in size. The property has district scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and a discovery drill result of 115.4 m of 1.40% Li 2 O (hole CS-23-05), cumulatively in five separate pegmatites.

