Desert Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Surrey, May 22, 2024 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement and issued a total of 13,456,000 units at a price of CAD $0.07 per unit (each, a "Unit" and collectively the "Units") raising gross proceeds of CAD $941,920 (the "Financing"). Securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory four month hold period. This Financing combined with its previously closed financing (see Company press release dated March 26, 2024) have secured a total of CAD $2,061,440 in aggregate proceeds for the Company.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the equity of the Company and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.08 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used primarily to complete additional reverse circulation and air core drilling over the Mogoyafara South Deposit and the southeast extension of the Barani East Deposit. Drilling will also be completed over four nearby exploration target areas; Frikidi, Soa/Soa South, Kolon and Keniebandi. Holes drilled over the Mogoyafara South deposit (12.29 million tonnes containing 412,800 ounces of gold*) will focus on testing the extension of known gold zones and validation of the resource wire frame modes. Air core holes planned over the southeast extension of the Barani East Deposit will test the continuity of the oxide gold zones, which will in turn, support the Company's ongoing PEA**. Holes drilled over the exploration target areas will follow up on previously released drill intercepts (to 2.04 g/t Au over 30m at Soa***) and select gold-in-auger anomalies (See Figure 1 at the end of this release for zone locations).

The Financing is subject to final acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release contains certain scientific and technical information. The Company is solely responsible for the contents and accuracy of any scientific and technical information related to it. Don Dudek, P.Geo. a director of Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

* Desert Gold news release Jan 17, 2022

** Desert Gold news release Feb 24, 2020

*** Desert Gold news release Feb 1, 2024, Intercept true width unknown

About Desert Gold Ventures Inc.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which controls the 440 km2 SMSZ Project in Western Mali containing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces. For further information please visit www.sedarplus.ca under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

Figure 1. Planview of SMSZ Project with gold zone locations and select highlighted drill intercepts.



