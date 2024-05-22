Wesdome Appoints Kevin Lonergan as Senior Vice President, Technical Services

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Kevin Lonergan as Senior Vice President, Technical Services effective May 21, 2024.

Anthea Bath, President and CEO, commented: "On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Kevin to our senior leadership team. Kevin has extensive experience in the global mining sector having worked at all levels from core operations to senior leadership positions in both underground and open pit mining. Kevin has been providing technical leadership to Wesdome since July 2023 and will be instrumental in leading the strategic mining and technical imperatives within Wesdome."

Mr. Lonergan is a chartered mining engineer, bringing over 25 years of executive leadership and technical expertise in the domestic and international mining industry. Immediately prior to advising Wesdome, Mr. Lonergan served as Vice President of Mining at Ero Copper Corp. where he provided technical and strategic leadership to the mining operations in Brazil, resulting in enhanced performance and successful commissioning of various projects including a major underground expansion and open pit. Mr. Lonergan co-founded Lisheen Technical and Mining Services Limited, consulting on large-scale projects for the international mining industry, including asset optimization, feasibility studies, and training, including assisting Nordgold Group in its transition from conventional to mechanised mining and Hindustan Zinc Limited on its growth projects in India. He also held senior positions at Vedanta Resources Limited and Anglo American Plc, having progressed through various operational supervisory roles. Mr. Lonergan holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours), Mining Engineering degree from Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, UK.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer.

