Heritage Mining Commences 2024 Exploration Season at Expanded Drayton-Black Lake

VANCOUVER - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 exploration program at its flagship property Drayton Black Lake ("DBL"). The Company believes the progress achieved to date represents important milestones for systematic exploration in one of the last underdeveloped greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario.

Highlights

DBL Target - Zone 3: 3D model for evaluation and confirmation drilling of the historical 1980 Non 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource of 70,000 tonnes at 8.16g/t Au high-grade ore shoot, near surface (Figures 1-5) Property expansion along Zone 3 gold-bearing Contact Zone 3 through to Zone 10 (Figure 6)



DBL Exploration Update: Soil Sampling (Spatiotemporal-Gas-Hydrocarbon (SGH)) & mapping commencement (Figures 7, 8), results pending. Diamond drilling to commence late Q2 2024



Structural Interpretation and Geological Modeling: Property wide structural interpretation (Figure 9) and 3D geological model (32km EW by 25km NW by 3km vertical extent).

"We are excited to share the progress we are making at DBL, with emphasis on Zone 3 target area. A testament to the systematic exploration approach ahead of drilling. Zone 3, an area that has received no additional drilling since 1937, through 3D modelling is evidence to the potential of this project. The expansion along the gold-bearing Contact Zone 3 to Zone 10 opens up new opportunities for discovery. With boots on the ground and field activities in full swing, we are well-positioned to advance our exploration program and unlock the full potential of our properties." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

DBL Project - Zone 3 Target Area

Zone 3 Historical Highlights to be confirmed in this year's exploration program by diamond drilling.



Figure 1 - Historical drilling highlights to be confirmed by the Company



Figure 2 - 3D Model of Zone 3



Figure 3 - 3D Model of Zone 3 and description



Figure 4 - Historical drilling, trenching and EM Frasier Transformation



Figure 5 - 3D Model of Zone 3 and explanation

Zone 3 Contact Extension Secured

Zone 3 mineralization is associated along the Contact of the Mafic Volcanics and Batholith. The Company therefore staked claims along the contact in order to secure continuity totaling ~+4km in potential strike length.



Figure 6 - Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Intensity over Bedrock Geology

Exploration Plan Update

Soil Sample - Spatiotemporal-Gas-Hydrocarbon type analysis (SGH)

The orientation grid consisted of 88 samples taken at 25m spacing on a grid pattern. This survey targeted known mineralization at surface near the Alcona mine to determine the practicality of spatiotemporal-gas-hydrocarbon type analysis (SGH) in the local terrane. This will ensure the survey properly picks up on mineralization before initiating a property-wide survey later this summer.



Figure 7 Alcona Area orientation grid soil sampling 2024

Case Study Support for SGH



Figure 8 - Case Study from Act Labs website: www.actlabs.com

For more information please visit: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/tools-for-buried-deposit-targets/sgh/

Diamond Drilling is set to commence no later than June 30, 2024.

Property-wide Structural Interpretation & 3D Geology Model

Structural Interpretation:

The interpretation is heavily slanted toward the identification of favourable zones for hosting orogenic-style gold. The belt hosts geometries consistent with two major deformation events, mineralisation during either event is possible based on current information.

First pass interpretation resulted in 20 zones of structural complexity with potential to host low mean stress sites applicable to both (Figure 9).

"Gold mineralisation appears to be spatially coincident with the second-order sigmoidal, across-belt structures in the eastern end of the belt. In the west of the project area, the geometry of folded thrusts sitting at the end of, and possibly above, a major syntectonic granite pluton, has geometric affinities with the multi-million ounce Kanowna Belle gold deposit in Western Australia. Note that similar macroscale geometries to those inferred for the HML ground have been identified in Proterozoic and Archaean granite-greenstone belts globally and host world-class orogenic-style gold deposits, reinforcing the gold-discovery potential of HML's tenement package." Commented Dr. Brett Davis, Advisor to the Company



Figure 9 - Areas of interest at DBL for orogenic-style gold - Structural Interpretation

3D Geological Model

The Company has created the first ever property-wide 3D geological model (32km EW by 25km NW by 3km vertical extent) to model the property's historic database, which dates back to the early 1900s and totals over 28 kilometers of drilling to date. The modelling of the database will enhance the company's geological understanding of the property, providing new insights into styles of mineralization and their geologic controls. It is expected to unlock further targets to test in the Company's active 2024 program.

Qualified Person

Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

