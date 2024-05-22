Core Nickel Announces Successful Completion of 2024 Winter Drill Program at Halfway Lake Project

CEO Misty Urbatsch joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting news about the company's latest achievements.has successfully completed its 2024 winter drill program at the Halfway Lake project, located in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba. This expansive project consists of 19 mineral claims licenses, covering a total area of 4,154 hectares.Urbatsch provided detailed insights into the drilling program, highlighting the significant progress made. The company drilled a total of 797.45 meters across three diamond drill holes during this inaugural drill campaign. Impressively, visual sulfide mineralization was intersected in all three drill holes, marking a successful start to the project.Among the highlights, drill holes HFW-001 and HFW-002 intersected ultramafic lithologies over significant lengths of 55.6 meters and 90.9 meters, respectively. Both drill holes exhibited disseminated sulfide mineralization throughout these intervals, indicating the presence of nickel-bearing sulfides. Additionally, drill hole HFW-003 intersected 7.7 meters of intermittent sulfide mineralization, which included 4.4 meters of continuous semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization.Urbatsch expressed enthusiasm about these initial results, noting that the successful intersection of visual sulfide mineralization across all drill holes is a promising indicator of the project's potential. The findings from the 2024 winter drill program provide a solid foundation for future exploration and development at Halfway Lake.is committed to advancing the Halfway Lake project and will continue to build on these encouraging results. The company plans to conduct further drilling and geophysical surveys to better understand the extent and grade of the sulfide mineralization. These efforts will help delineate the mineral resources and guide the development of an effective extraction strategy.The Halfway Lake project's strategic location in the Thompson Nickel Belt, a region known for its rich nickel deposits, enhances its significance. This belt has historically produced substantial quantities of nickel, and the promising results from's drilling program suggest that Halfway Lake could contribute to the region's ongoing legacy of nickel production.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/core-nickel-announces-successful-completion-of-2024-winter-drill-program-at-halfway-lake-project-673710183