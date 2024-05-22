CEO Dan Symons joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting news regarding the company's exploration efforts at the Connors porphyry prospect within the Bellas Gate project.The latest drilling results revealed an impressive intersection of 79.0 meters at 0.71% copper and 0.49 g/t gold from 128 meters depth, including a higher-grade zone of 46.0 meters at 0.95% copper and 0.69 g/t gold. These results, combined with recent intercepts from Provost and Camel Hill, underscore the potential for significant copper-gold mineralization within the porphyry systems at Bellas Gate. With numerous targets yet to be explored, the company remains committed to systematic exploration aimed at defining economically viable mineralization.In addition to the promising results at Connors,welcomed Barrick Gold to Jamaica, as Barrick signed an agreement with Geophysx Jamaica to earn up to 80% interest in certain mineral concessions surrounding' Super Block. This development highlights the growing interest in the region's mineral potential.Furthermore, the company has identified a new prospect southeast of Connors, situated along the favorable contact. Given the copper-gold grade profile at Connors, the newly identified Connors SE prospect emerges as a top-tier, near-surface porphyry target. Field work is underway to determine the optimal location for a drill pad to test this promising prospect.Overall, these updates signify significant progress in' exploration endeavors, positioning the company well to unlock the full potential of its mineral assets in Jamaica.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/c3-metals-strikes-significant-copper-gold-intersections-at-connors-porphyry-prospect-392568473