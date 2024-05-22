Green Bridge Metals Enhances Leadership by Appointing Michael Henrichsen as Technical Advisor to the Board

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2024 - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CNSX:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48)(WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Henrickson as Technical Advisor to the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Henrichsen, with his expertise in structural geology and a distinguished career at Newmont Corporation, brings strategic insights that will significantly enhance the leadership capacity of Green Bridge. Throughout his career, Mr. Henrichsen has distinguished himself in various leadership roles.

Newmont Corp 2008 - 2011: Mr. Henrichsen managed the technical program in Ghana, West Africa, where he oversaw projects involving a team of geoscientists. His oversight was critical in achieving multiple discoveries within the Ahafo district, contributing significantly to both the discovery of new gold deposits and the expansion of existing resources.

Newmont Corp 2011 - 2013: In his role as Global Structural Geologist, Mr. Henrichsen oversaw critical initiatives to locate high-grade ore near existing mining operations, notably at Yanacocha, Peru (South America's largest gold mine1), and Long Canyon, Nevada. His effective collaboration with local teams played a pivotal role in identifying new ore bodies in both districts, significantly enhancing the mining prospects.

Auryn Resources 2015 - 2020: Mr. Henrichsen held the position of Technical Lead at Auryn Resources, where he was instrumental in developing a comprehensive project portfolio across Canada and Peru. His strategic initiatives led to a major $35 million investment from Goldcorp, which significantly propelled the development of the portfolio. A notable achievement during his tenure was his pivotal recommendation for the acquisition of the Homestake Ridge Project in the Golden Triangle, purchased for $12 million in cash and shares in July 2016. This project was later sold to Dolly Varden Silver for approximately $55 million in December 2021, realizing a substantial return on investment.

Torq Resources 2020 - Present: Mr. Henrichsen, as Chief Geological Officer at Torq Resources, played a crucial role in forming a strategic partnership with a leading Chilean geological team to develop a premier exploration portfolio in northern Chile. This collaboration and the resulting portfolio led to a $15 million investment in Torq from Goldfields. The investment primarily supported the flagship Santa Cecilia project, strategically positioned near the Norte Abierto JV, which is a collaboration between Barrick Gold and Newmont Corp. Additionally, at the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project, a significant new Greenfields discovery was achieved under his guidance.

"We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Henrichsen joining as Technical Advisor to our Board. His vast geological knowledge and demonstrated success in resource and reserve development are invaluable assets that will greatly influence our strategic decisions. His expertise will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and help shape the future direction of our Company," stated David Suda, CEO of Green Bridge Metals.

1 https://www.newmont.com/operations-and-projects/global-presence/south-america/yanacocha-peru/default.aspx

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corp. (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

ON BEHALF OF GREEN BRIDGE METALS,

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.928-3101

investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View the original press release on accesswire.com