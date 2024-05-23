Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

12:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2024 - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMO) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 98,964,326 or 61.79% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares eligible to vote were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposals 1 and 3, which represent votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes according to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes

Withheld

Tony Giardini

95,496,577

99.47

505,607

0.53

James Gowans

95,213,494

99.18

788,690

0.82

William Hayden

95,492,107

99.47

510,077

0.53

William Hensley

95,486,704

99.46

515,480

0.54

Gregory Lang

94,165,898

98.09

1,836,286

1.91

Janice Stairs

95,478,417

99.45

523,768

0.55

Diana Walters

95,477,706

99.45

524,479

0.55

Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

98,775,377

99.81

186,949

0.19

Proposal 3: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Equity Plan

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

87,988,935

91.65

7,710,711

8.03

302,537

0.32

Proposal 4: Approval of 2024 Non-Employee Directors Fixed Deferred Share Unit
Plan

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

94,769,321

98.72

959,844

1.00

271,017

0.28

Proposal 5: Approval of a Non-Binding Resolution Approving the Compensation of
the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

91,073,031

94.87

4,647,627

4.84

279,525

0.29

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile www.sedarplus.ca ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-voting-results-from-the-2024-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-302153706.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.



Contact
Company Contacts: Tony Giardini, President & Chief Executive Officer, 604-638-8088; Elaine Sanders, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2ARD3
CA89621C1059
www.trilogymetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap