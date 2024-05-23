Blackwolf Announces Closing of Niblack Camp Purchase

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2024 - Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG)(OTCQB:BWCGF) announces that further to its news release of May 2, 2024, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Niblack Project LLC ("Niblack") has completed the purchase of the camp assets at the Company's Niblack project from Matrix Camps and Logistics, Inc. ("Matrix") under a purchase and sale agreement dated April 30, 2024 (the "Purchase and Sale Agreement") among the Company, Matrix and Niblack.

Pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, the parties have released each other from all prior claims under the camp support and rental agreement dated July 20, 2021 between Matrix and Niblack (the "Prior Agreement") and Niblack has purchased the camp assets at the Company's Niblack project from Matrix in exchange for (i) US$100,000 deposit retained by Matrix that was paid to Matrix pursuant to the Prior Agreement; and (ii) the issuance of 9,300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to Matrix Aviation Solutions Inc., an affiliate of Matrix. The Company has also granted Matrix a three year exclusivity right to provide camp services at the Company's Niblack project, provided that such services are provided at market rates.

The Shares are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period expiring on September 23, 2024 and in addition 50% of the Shares are subject to a contractual resale restriction and shall not be sold or otherwise disposed of for a period of one (1) year expiring on May 22, 2025.

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Blackwolf recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Treasury Metals Inc ("TML") to combine the two companies, pursuant to which TML will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Blackwolf. See the Company's May 2, 2024 news release for additional information. TML is a gold-focused company with assets located in Canada. TML's Goliath Gold Complex Project is located in Northwestern Ontario. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska and five Hyder Area gold-silver and base metal properties in southeast Alaska.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward?looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the business combination with TML pursuant to which TML shall acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Forward?looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the business combination with TML does not close, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the Company's business plans.

