Fury Gold drill program boosts Eau Claire M&I gold to 1.16 million ounces @ 5.64 g/t

Global Stocks News, May 23, 2024 - On May 14, 2024, Fury Gold Mines (TSX:FURY) (NYSE American:FURY) announced that its Eau Claire project in Quebec has increased Measured & Indicated gold ounces by 36%, and Inferred gold ounces by 45%.



Eau Claire project now contains a combined mineral resource of 1.16Moz gold (Au) at a grade of 5.64 g/t gold in the Measured & Indicated category as well as an additional 723koz gold at a grade of 4.13 g/t gold in the Inferred Category.

Highlights: 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Addition of 307koz Au in the Measured and Indicated category (a 36.0% increase) and 223koz Au in the Inferred category (a 44.6% increase).

Eau Claire Resource remains open for further expansion through additional drilling.

Eau Claire vein geometry steepened in areas with new data and interpretation.

Percival is one of 15+ anomalies along the Percival - Serendipity trend.



"We've worked on the Eau Claire property for the last three years," Tim Clark, CEO of Fury Gold told Guy Bennett, CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "Our objective was to create a pathway to a significant gold resource that a mid cap producer would be interested in."

The May 14, 2024 news release stated that: "The Mineral Resource Estimates were estimated by Maxime Dupéré, B.Sc., géo. of SGS Geological Services and is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101."

"We did not require an 'Independent Qualified Person', to review the drill results and geological data at Eau Claire," Bryan Atkinson, Fury's SVP of Exploration told GSN. "But we wanted that extra layer of confidence, for ourselves and for the investment community."

"The M&I open pit grade at Eau Claire is 4.66 g/t, while the underground M&I grade is 6.25 g/t," added Atkinson. "These grades are exceptional when compared to many other resource stage projects in Canada."



The Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at the Percival deposit, 14 kilometres to the east of the Eau Claire deposit, contains 211koz Au in the inferred category at a grade of 2.34 g/t Au.

"The predecessor company focused mostly on Eau Claire," reported Atkinson. "In 2020, when we made the acquisition, we decided to take a fresh look at the existing Percival data."

"Two thirds of the property was covered in gold-only Geochem," continued Atkinson. "Our predecessor wasn't able to follow up on pathfinders or mobile elements that would typically travel away from a mineralized system. It was binary exploration. Gold or no gold."

"We flipped it around and drilled 7,000 meters in 2022 and 2023. We consistently hit broad zones of gold mineralization. With just over 200,000 ounces, there's a nice open pit scenario at 1.81 g/t gold, and a few thousand ounces in an underground scenario. We believe that Percival is a valuable satellite deposit."



"When Fury acquired the Eau Claire project in October 2020, we saw a clear pathway for the existing deposit to grow significantly and the potential to define additional deposits within the project area through systematic disciplined exploration," stated Atkinson. "Today's resource estimate is proof of that concept."

"The series of targets that our team has developed could lead to additional discoveries within the 55,000-hectare Eau Claire project area."



Fury also owns approximately 19% of Dolly Varden Silver, which has a market cap of CND $340 million.

On November 2, 2023, Dolly Varden Silver announced that it had closed a deal where Hecla Canada invested $10 million in DV Silver, raising its stake in DV Silver from 10.6% to 15.7%.

Hecla Mining has a market cap of USD $3.9 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It produced 14.2 million ounces of silver in 2023.



"Fury's stake in Dolly Varden Silver is currently worth $64 million," Clark told GSN. "That means our gold assets in Quebec and Nunavut, are valued at $25 million."

"Typically, you incur $100/ounce in exploration costs to find gold," continued Clark. "We're executing our programs for $40/ounce. Our current market cap and resources indicate that our gold-in-the-ground is valued at about $8/ounce."

Key milestones under Tim Clark's tenure:

May 14, 2024: Mineral Resources at Eau Claire, Increasing Measured and Indicated Gold Ounces By 36%, And Inferred Gold Ounces by 45%

March 20, 2024: Drills to begin turning in April at Éléonore South

March 14, 2024: Sale of 5.45 million DV Silver shares to institutions

March 1, 2024: Consolidation of Éléonore South Gold Project

January 17, 2024: 31.77 g/t gold & 8.07g/t Tellurium over 3.5 Metres at Hinge Target

November 6, 2023: Fury Intercepts up to 279 g/t Gold over 1.5m at Percival Main

September 5, 2023: Appointment of Isabelle Cadieux as Board Director

March 23, 2023: Closing of CND $8.75 Million Financing

February 22, 2023: Appointment of Brian Christie as Board Director

December 21, 2022: Fury Drills 13.5 Metres of 8.05 g/t Gold at Percival

August 8, 2022: Fury and Newmont Take Control of Éléonore South

August 3, 2022: Discovery of Multiple High-Grade Gold at Eau Claire

April 19, 2022: Completion of CND $11 Million Private Placement

December 6, 2021: Sale of Homestake Ridge for $50 million





"We have continued to identify significant potential for new discovery across our broader property, which includes a thirty-kilometer section of the Cannard Deformation Zone," stated Clark in the May 14, 2024 press release.

"Fifty kilometers to the north, we have also acquired 100% of the Éléonore South property, which is strategically positioned adjacent to Newmont's operating Éléonore Mine, one of the top-producing gold mines in Canada."

"In the coming weeks, we will be reporting results from our early 2024 spring program on our Éléonore South property, as well as an additional planned exploration program for 2024," concluded Clark.

David Rivard, P.Geo, Exploration Manager at Fury, is a "qualified person" within the meaning of Canadian mineral projects disclosure standards instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this content.

