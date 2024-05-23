Paris, 23 May 2024, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Successful issue of €500 million sustainability-linked bonds

Eramet announces today the successful issue of sustainability-linked bonds in a principal amount of €500 million and with a 5.5-year maturity and an annual coupon of 6.5 per cent (the "Bonds").

The Bonds have been very well welcomed by a diversified base of institutional investors in France and abroad. The order book, more than 3 times subscribed, reflects the strength of the Group's fundamentals, its growth and its prospects.

Eramet's new sustainability linked-bond is aligned with the new Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework which is available on the website of the Company1. The Bonds are linked to two sustainability performance targets which are:

(i) the reduction by 37 per cent, compared to 2019, of the annual Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity of the Eramet Group on 31 December 2026,

(ii) the increase to 67 per cent of the share (by emission) of its suppliers and its customers having decarbonization targets for their own greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 1 and 2) that are consistent with the well-below 2° Celsius scenario of the Paris Agreement or more ambitious, on 31 December 2026.

The Bonds, scheduled for settlement on 30 May 2024, are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris and rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB by Fitch.

Calendar

30.05.2024: Shareholders' General Meeting

25.07.2024: Publication of 2024 half-year results

24.10.2024: Publication of 2024 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

