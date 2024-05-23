Fathom Nickel CEO Ian Fraser Discusses Company's Expansion Plans and Market Strategy

CEO Ian Fraser joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide insight into the company's progress and future plans. Established in 2015 with a focus on battery metals like nickel, copper, and cobalt,aims to secure critical North American metal supplies essential for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and decarbonization efforts.Operating two properties in northern Saskatchewan, namely Albert Lake and Gochager Lake,has been actively exploring these sites to uncover valuable mineral deposits. While Albert Lake served as the company's flagship project at its IPO, the acquisition of the Gochager Lake property in late 2022 marked a significant expansion of its portfolio.Extensive drilling efforts at both sites have yielded promising results, particularly at Gochager Lake, attracting attention from the market. Despite challenges in funding simultaneous projects, Fraser highlighted successful winter drilling programs and outlined plans for further exploration, including field mobilization in June and drone surveys to gather crucial data.Fraser underscored the importance of the U.S. market, citing productive engagements at recent conferences in New York.'s listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the OTC Markets Group have facilitated strong support from U.S. investors. Leveraging governmental incentives for critical metals, the company aims to secure funding for the exploration stage and advance its strategic goals in North America's burgeoning battery metalsProactive Canada+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fathom-nickel-ceo-ian-fraser-discusses-companys-expansion-plans-and-market-strategy-781508391