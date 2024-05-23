Signal Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 - Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Kevin Bullock 63,146,423 84.181 11,866,586 15.819 George Furey 50,268,089 67.012 24,744,920 32.988 P.E. (Ted) Kavanagh 66,860,234 89.132 8,152,775 10.868 Lewis Lawrick 61,726,736 82.288 13,286,273 17.712 Mary-Lynn Oke 65,474,828 87.285 9,538,181 12.715 Ian Pritchard 48,928,728 65.227 26,084,277 34.773

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine ("LOM") with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone, and the Company has now submitted all key permits including the Industrial Approval, Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule II Amendment, and the Mining and Crown Land Leases. The Goldboro Project has significant potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth, and the Company has consolidated 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District.

