Focus Graphite Preparing for Opportunity Created by American Tariffs on Chinese Graphite

KINGSTON, May 23, 2024 - Two recent moves by the Biden administration have energized the continuing race to develop a stable supply of graphite outside of China, while Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX-V:FMS) ("Focus" or the "Company") remains poised to meet demand. On May 14, the U.S. government announced that a 25% tariff will be applied to Chinese natural graphite imports starting in 2026.

This after original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") were told they had two years to secure new sources of graphite if they want their electric vehicles to qualify for the Clean Vehicle Credit under the provisions of the American Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA"). The exemption will only apply to companies who can show how they will comply with the restriction once the exemption expires at the end of 2026.

"At Focus Graphite, we hold two beliefs that are key to our success: that the demand for North American natural graphite is more critical than ever, and that we control two of North America's most promising high-purity flake graphite projects," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite. "Our flagship Lac Knife project, which is at the feasibility stage, is well-poised to seize the opportunity created by the need to develop a stable secure supply of graphite for the North American electric vehicle market."

Initially announced in 2023, the aim of the Clean Vehicle Credit is to make electric battery or hybrid plug-in vehicles more accessible. However, none of the critical minerals used to make the vehicle can be from a Foreign Entity of Concern ("FEOC"). FOECs include Iran, Russia, North Korea, and China, which produces approximately 70% of the world's graphite.

Graphite is the primary material used to make the anode, or current-absorbing, part of the battery. There is more graphite in an electric battery than any other material, which makes a successful green energy revolution dependent on access to this critical mineral.

That's why there's an urgency need to develop more homegrown sources of graphite. Both of Focus Graphite's projects are in Québec, Canada's largest producer of graphite. Companies that operate in the province are subject to a regulatory regime that ensures producers respect environmental regulations and engage with local communities, requirements that are not present in FEOC countries and many other jurisdictions in the world.

Recently, Focus was honoured to be selected as one of eight junior mining exploration companies to benefit from a program run by Québec's Société du Plan Nord that will provide help with maximizing its funding and partnership opportunities.

"The province of Québec is an established, first-class mining jurisdiction," said Roy. "It was the first in Canada to launch a plan for the development of critical and strategic minerals, and we appreciate this opportunity to work together on advancing our projects."

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. In a second stage, to meet Québec stakeholder interests in developing second transformation industries within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added specialty graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

