Chesapeake Gold Announces Agreement to Acquire Intellectual Property Rights

Vancouver, May 23, 2024 - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alderley Gold Corp. (together "Alderley") have entered into an agreement with Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (collectively "Hycroft") (the "Purchase Agreement"), to acquire the patents, patent applications, technology and certain other rights (collectively, "Intellectual Property Rights") to a leaching technology which are currently held under license from Hycroft by Alderley (the "Alderley License").

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Chesapeake has agreed to pay C$2,000,000 in cash and to issue 1,026,518 common shares of the Company for the Intellectual Property Rights. The common shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

Upon closing of the Purchase Agreement:

Alderley will have acquired sole and exclusive ownership and control of the Intellectual Property Rights, which includes issued patents and pending applications in several countries, worldwide;

The existing Alderley License will be terminated, and Alderley's obligation to pay certain royalties and various other obligations under the Alderley License will be extinguished;

No further payments will be due to Hycroft in the future; and

Hycroft will not retain any rights to the Intellectual Property Rights.

Jean-Paul Tsotsos, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This acquisition is an important milestone along Chesapeake's technology journey, and we look forward to continuing to advance our testwork and heading towards our strategic vision for the Company in the future."

Closing of the transactions under the Purchase Agreement is expected to occur by May 30, 2024 and is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions under the Purchase Agreement.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is focused on the discovery, acquisition and development of major gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Chesapeake's flagship asset is the Metates Project located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas[1] with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I" dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 23, 2023.

Chesapeake has an organic pipeline of satellite exploration properties strategically located near Metates, including the new gold discovery at its Lucy project (see news release dated October 3, 2023). In addition, the Company owns 68% of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd., which owns the Talapoosa gold-silver project in Nevada.

