Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2024 Q1 Results

Vancouver - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) reports its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended March 31, 2024

Revenue was $15.6 million, compared to $14 million for FY2023 comparative period. The 11.4% increase in revenue for the current period can be attributed to the higher realized gold price;

Gross profitfrom mining operations increased by 17.5% to $8.3 million, from $7.1 million for FY2023 comparative period;

Net incomewas a $5.1 million, an increase of 27.6% from $4 million for FY2023 comparative period

Gold production was 7,942 ounces, a decrease of 2.3% from 8,127 ounces produced for FY2023 comparative period;

Cash flow from operating activities decreased by 78% to $1.4 million, from $6.3 million for FY2023 comparative period. The decrease for the current period is primarily due to an increase of payment amounts for income tax and accounts payable over the FY2023 comparative period;

Strong financial position at March 31, 2024. The Company had cash of $97.5 million (December 31, 2023 - $98 million) and working capital of $81.2 million (December 31, 2023 - $76.5 million);

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the first quarter of FY2024 were $743 per ounce and $920 per ounce, compared to $730 per ounce and $845 per ounce for FY2023 comparative period. For AISC computation details, refer to pages 15-17 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of FY2024 was $8.6 million, compared to $7.5 million for FY2023 comparative period. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 15-17 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure.

SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2023 Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 7,942 8,127 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 7,087 7,415 Gold sold (ozs) 7,301 7,429 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 2,107 $ 1,858 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 743 730 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) 920 845 Financial data Gold revenue $ 15,563,660 $ 13,967,828 Gross profit (2) 8,286,017 7,050,277 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 8,632,579 7,477,661 Net income 5,140,843 4,028,362 Net income attributable to shareholders 2,640,441 2,656,250 Basic and diluted income per share 0.00 0.00 Balance Sheet March 31, 2024 December 31,2023 Cash $ 97,490,273 $ 97,971,465 Other current assets 6,177,381 4,358,471 Non-current assets 84,647,338 84,900,667 Total assets $ 188,314,992 $ 187,230,603 Current liabilities $ 22,438,755 $ 25,873,002 Non-current liabilities 9,007,354 9,056,236 Total liabilities $ 31,446,109 $ 34,929,238 Total equity 156,868,883 152,301,365 Total liabilities and equity $ 188,314,992 $ 187,230,603

1) See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A on pages 15-17.

2) "Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China, with exploration properties located in Australia, and Canada. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward?looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward?looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward?looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward?looking statements.

While these forward?looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward?looking statements to conform these statements to actual results

