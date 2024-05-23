Zeus North America Mining Corp. Provides Corporate Update and Highlights its Flagship Cuddy Mountain Property

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2024 - Zeus North America Mining Corp. (formerly Umdoni Exploration Inc.) (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (the "Company" or "Zeus") is pleased to highlight its 2024 Exploration plans and highlights its flagship Cuddy Mountain Property, immediately adjacent to Hercules Silver Corp.'s Hercules Project ("Hercules")(BIG), which reported a copper porphyry discovery in Idaho. The Leviathan Porphyry Copper discovery was highlighted by intersecting 185metres ("m") of 0.84 percent ("%") Copper ("Cu"), 111 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum ("Mo") and 2.6 grams per tonne silver ("g/t Ag"), including 45m of 1.95 % Cu (see Hercules Silver's news release dated October 10, 2023).

Zeus North America Mining Corp. prepares for a spring and summer exploration program at its flagship Cuddy Mountain Property. Specifically:

The Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Silver Corp.'s Leviathan Porphyry Copper Discovery;

Hercules ring-staked the Zeus Property prior to announcing their discovery, lending to the merits of the Cuddy Mountain Property (Figure 1);

Zeus' Cuddy Mountain Property has numerous similarities to the Hercules Property: Both properties have Olds Ferry terrane rocks including the Hercules Rhyolite and Seven Devils Volcanics; Both properties have a number of historical silver occurrences and/or small-scale mines hosted in rhyolite; Both properties are located along the Bayhorse Thrust Fault, a major structural corridor, which thrust the rhyolite (hosts the silver mineralization) overtop of volcanics (hosts the Leviathan Porphyry Copper mineralization; Figure 1); Both properties are within an erosional window through the younger Columbia River basalts that cover the vast majority of the district (Figure 1);

The Hercules Discovery was testing a large-scale chargeability anomaly from a 3D-DCIP Induced Polarization ("IP") and Resistivity Survey. Zeus has contracted Dias Geophysical Ltd. to conduct a property wide 3D-DCIP IP and Resistivity Survey during spring/summer 2024;

The area has been subject to a 'staking rush' whereby numerous companies and individuals have staked thousands of mining claims both to the Northeast and South of the Hercules discovery. This is highlighted by Barrick Gold and Rio Tinto's presence in the area and by Hercules' ring-staking of the Zeus Cuddy Mountain Property (see Figures 1 and 2);

Zeus plans to conduct soil sampling, mapping, prospecting and rock grab sampling and high-resolution ground magnetics at the Cuddy Mountain Property during summer 2024. The integrated data set will be used to identify specific high-priority drill targets.

Mr. Dean Besserer, President and CEO stated, "This is one of the largest staking rushes I've seen in my career. Many still don't recognize the magnitude of this discovery as it has unveiled a new and previously unknown Porphyry Copper belt. The fact that we have the Property directly adjacent such a great discovery and along the same major structure to is exciting and we are rapidly building our team to be the next in line to make a discovery in the district".

Figure 1: Zeus Property Location

Figure 2: Initial Staking Map as of May 1st.

Selway and Great Western properties

Zeus initially plans to conduct reconnaissance prospecting and rock grab sampling to further evaluate the potential mineralization within the properties for silver, copper, gold, lead and zinc. Further field programs thereon will be designed once results are compiled and interpreted.

Investors are cautioned that results from adjacent properties are not indicative of the presence of mineralization or mineral deposits on Zeus' properties.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the President and CEO of the Company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

In other news, Zeus is pleased to announce that it has engaged Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") for a three-month advertising and marketing program, for a total fee of $10,000 (U.S.) payable prior to commencement of the campaign. The Company may renew the engagement for subsequent three month periods at its option. RSD will be paid in cash and will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. RSD and the Company deal with each other at arm's length, and, as of the time of engagement, neither RSD nor its principals hold any securities of the Company.

Zeus has also engaged Innovation News Network ("INN") for marketing program consisting of a banner and partner page on INN's website commencing May 2024 until December 2025 and three articles in their magazine during 2024 and 2025 at a cost of £11,000 payable in advance. INN will be paid in cash and will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. INN and the Company deal with each other at arm's length, and, as of the time of engagement, neither INN nor its principals hold any securities of the Company.

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 82 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 3822.1 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Silvers' Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery.

