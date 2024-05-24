Mandatory Resignation of Auditor

Vancouver, May 24, 2024 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") announces that BDO (UK) LLP ("BDO"), the Company's auditors since October 2017 have notified the Board of Thor of its decision to resign in relation to the Company and its subsidiaries.

BDO has confirmed that the reason for the resignation is due to a regulatory requirement in British Columbia, Canada which requires that locally registered companies retain a British Columbia registered auditor.

The Board is of the opinion that there were no "reportable events" as defined by section 4.11 of National Instrument 51 - 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, which occurred in connection with the audit of the two most recently completed fiscal years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed fiscal period for which an Auditors' Report was issued.

The process to appoint a new independent auditor for the Company is already underway and further announcements will be made in due course.

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

