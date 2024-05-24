NorthWest Copper Announces Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2024 - Northwest Copper Corp. (TSXV: NWST) ("NorthWest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Enrico De Pasquale has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective May 23, 2024.



Mr. De Pasquale is a lawyer and executive with an established record of advising, leading and transforming companies across multiple industries. He has extensive experience in strategic planning, business development, financing and mergers/acquisitions, while achieving organizational success. He also serves on the Board of Directors of several private companies and community organizations including Humber River Health Foundation where he is Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee.

As a member of Northwest's Board of Directors, Mr. De Pasquale will also serve on the Board's Audit and Compensation, Governance and Nominating committees.

The Board continues to actively search for additional Board members to strengthen our leadership team and bring diverse perspectives to strategic decision-making processes. In parallel, the Board remains dedicated to recruitment efforts for a CEO who will lead NorthWest with vision and drive towards sustained growth and success.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer with an exciting pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

