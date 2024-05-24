Sandstorm Gold Royalties Provides Asset Updates; Greenstone Pours First Gold

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2024 - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide updates on various developments from the Company's diversified royalty portfolio.

Equinox Gold Pours First Gold at Consolidated Greenstone Mine

Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox Gold") has announced first gold pour at its 100% owned Greenstone gold mine in Ontario, Canada. The inaugural gold pour was achieved on schedule, producing 1,800 ounces of gold from the full recovery circuit, with all equipment operating as expected. In April, Equinox Gold announced that ore had been introduced into the grinding circuit and more than 1.5 million tonnes ("Mt") of ore had been stockpiled for commissioning. Progressively higher-grade ore will be fed into the mill as production ramps up toward planned throughput of 27,000 tonnes per day, with commercial production targeted for the third quarter of 2024.

In May, Equinox Gold closed the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 40% of Greenstone Gold Mine GP Inc. from certain funds managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP ("Orion"), giving Equinox Gold 100% ownership of the Greenstone mine. Equinox Gold paid Orion US$705 million in cash and 42.0 million Equinox Gold shares valued at US$250 million on closing. An additional US$40 million in cash is payable by December 31, 2024, for total consideration of US$995 million for Orion's 40% interest. The consolidated Greenstone is Equinox Gold's largest mine, producing an expected average of 400,000 ounces of gold per year over the first five years and on average 360,000 ounces of gold per year over the initial 14-year mine life. Greenstone is expected to be one of the world's lowest-cost open-pit gold mines. Equinox Gold notes that the transaction also consolidates the Greenstone underground deposit, which is a key expansion opportunity at the mine, as well as multiple gold deposits in a highly prospective land package over a 100-kilometre trend to the west of Greenstone.

For more information, visit Equinox Gold's website at www.equinoxgold.com and refer to the press releases dated April 9, April 23, May 13, and May 23, 2024.

Sandstorm holds a gold stream on the Greenstone mine whereby the Company is entitled to purchase 2.375% of gold produced at the mine until 120,333 ounces are delivered, and then 1.583% of gold produced. Sandstorm will make ongoing payments equal to 20% of the spot price of gold per ounce plus an additional payment of up to US$30 per ounce in ESG contributions.

Woodlawn Production Restart Study Outlines Pre-Tax NPV of A$658 Million

Develop Global Limited ("Develop") has announced the results of a Production Restart Study (the "PRS") on its Woodlawn copper-zinc mine in New South Wales, Australia. The PRS outlines a pre-tax net present value ("NPV") of A$658 million, representing a 37% increase from the previous estimate. Proven and Probable Reserves have increased by 80% to 6.0 Mt at 1.5% copper, 1.3% lead, 3.6% zinc, 29.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver and 0.4 g/t gold containing 5.6 million ounces ("Moz") of silver. Inclusive Mineral Resources have increased by 55% to 11.3 Mt at 1.8% copper, 2.1% lead, 5.8% zinc, 46.0 g/t silver, and 0.5 g/t gold (based on a NSR cut-off grade of $A100 per tonne). In light of financial and operational metrics outlined in the PRS, Develop has decided to start exploring funding options which may result in it selling a minority interest in Woodlawn. The mine plan indicates Woodlawn will produce an average 12,000 tonnes of copper and 36,000 tonnes of zinc in payable metal per annum. Woodlawn is expected to produce 80,000 tonnes copper and 218,000 tonnes zinc in payable metal over the life of mine.

For more information, visit Develop's website at www.develop.com.au and see the press release dated April 3, 2024.

Sandstorm has a silver stream on the Woodlawn project whereby the Company has the right to purchase an amount of silver equal to 80% of payable silver produced, to a maximum value of A$27 million. In addition, the Company holds a second stream at Woodlawn under which the operator has agreed to pay Sandstorm A$1.0 million for each 1 Mt of tailings ore processed at Woodlawn, subject to a cumulative cap of A$10 million.

Bonterra and Osisko Mining Announce Initial Exploration Results Under Urban-Barry Option Agreement

Bonterra Resources Inc. ("Bonterra") has announced initial drill results from the exploration drilling program on the newly named Phoenix JV (formerly known as the Urban-Barry Property). The drill program is part of a definitive earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"), whereby Osisko has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Phoenix JV by spending C$30 million in work expenditures over a three-year period. Osisko plans to drill over 35,000 metres on the project in 2024, and as of April 15, 2024, approximately 20,000 metres have been drilled on the project. Osisko has identified multiple targets on the project, including the Moss target, which is located only five kilometres south-west from the Windfall gold deposit. Initial drill results at Moss confirm similarities to the multimillion-ounce Windfall Gold deposit. First drill results include:

OSK-PHX-24-004: 5.18 g/t gold over 3.3 metres from 528.0 metres, including 16.75 g/t gold over 1.0 metres from 528.0 metres, and; 3.19 g/t gold over 2.9 metres from 575.0 metres, including 12.70 g/t gold over 0.7 metres from 577.2 metres.

OSK-PHX-24-013: 6.76 g/t gold over 0.8 metres from 11.0 metres, and; 9.63 g/t gold over 0.5 metres from 181.4 metres.

OSK-PHX-24-030: 9.52 g/t gold over 0.3 metres from 62.5 metres.



For more information, visit Bonterra's website at www.btrgold.com and refer to the press releases dated January 18, 2024, and April 15, 2024.

Sandstorm holds a net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty ranging between 0.5%-3.9% on portions of the Urban-Barry property, which covers both the Barry and Moss deposits. Sandstorm also holds a 1.0% NSR royalty on the neighbouring Gladiator (West Arena) gold deposit.

Houndé Gold Mine Exploration Program Update

Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") provided an update to its 2024 exploration program at the Houndé gold mine in Burkina Faso. In the first quarter of 2024, Endeavour spent US$2.3 million of a proposed US$7.0 million exploration program, consisting of 5,328 metres of drilling across 25 drill holes. The program is focused on delineating targets at depth within the Kari Area and Vindaloo Deeps, as well as adding resources at existing deposits. Drilling continued to test the continuity of mineralization at the Vindaloo Deeps target with preliminary results demonstrating the potential for a large, higher-grade underground resource. Additional drilling is also expected at the Koho East and Vindaloo South East deposits to improve resource definition. Sterilization drilling is expected to continue to confirm proposed footprints for future site infrastructure.

In 2017, Sandstorm acquired a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Houndé mine, including the Vindaloo, Kari West, and Kari Center deposits, as well as the Koho East target. As of December 31, 2023, the mine has produced over 1.7 Moz of gold since production began in 2017 while contained gold in Mineral Reserves and Resources at Houndé has increased by approximately 55% over the same period1. Houndé hosts a Proven and Probable Reserve containing 2.6 Moz of gold within 52.1 Mt at 1.57 g/t gold. Measured and Indicated Resources, inclusive of Reserves, contain 3.8 Moz of gold contained in 73.1 Mt at 1.63 g/t gold (effective December 31, 2023; cut-off grade 0.5 g/t gold).

For more information, visit Endeavour's website at www.endeavourmining.com and see the press release dated May 2, 2024.

Fruta del Norte Mineral Reserves Increase to 5.50 Million Ounces

Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold") announced updated estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for its Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in Ecuador. Measured and Indicated inclusive Resources are reported at 23.53 Mt with an average grade of 9.24 g/t containing 6.99 Moz of gold based on a 3.4 g/t gold cut-off grade. Proven and Probable Reserves for FDN are reported at 21.70 Mt with an average grade of 7.89 g/t containing 5.50 Moz of gold. Lundin Gold reported that the 2023 conversion drilling campaign was successful at reclassifying Inferred Resources to Indicated in areas immediately beyond the current Reserve boundary, including extensions to the north, at depth and to the south of the FDN deposit. A total of 0.35 Moz of new Inferred Resources were also added as a result of the conversion and near-mine drilling completed in 2023. Inferred Resources are reported at 7.98 Mt with an average grade of 5.77 g/t containing 1.5 Moz. Lundin Gold has grown FDN's Mineral Reserves since operations began in 2019, adding approximately 2.6 Moz before mining depletion.

For more information, visit Lundin Gold's website at www.lundingold.com and see the press releases dated March 27, 2024. Sandstorm holds a 0.9% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on the precious metals produced at FDN.

Note 1

Resources inclusive of Reserves on a 100% basis. Houndé Mineral Reserves and Resources effective December 31, 2023 compared to Houndé Mineral Reserves and Resources effective December 31, 2017. For more information visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Qualified Person

Keith Laskowski (MSc), Sandstorm's Vice President, Geology is a Qualified Professional (#01221QP) of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of approximately 230 royalties, of which 40 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

