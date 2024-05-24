CEO Stephen Rentschler joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the groundbreaking discovery of high-grade boron mineralization at the company's wholly-owned Bonnie Claire lithium project in Nevada. Additionally, the company has initiated comprehensive work to assess any potential impacts on metallurgy for the project.According to Rentschler, metallurgical studies on the recently unearthed high-grade lithium mineralization in the lower mineralized zone have revealed the presence of significant levels of boron. Boron, recognized as a valuable industrial mineral with diverse applications including computer screens, fertilizers, ceramics, and more, signifies a substantial asset for Nevada Lithium.The remarkable correlation between high levels of boron and lithium at Bonnie Claire suggests lateral extension and openness in three directions, aligning with the high-grade lithium lower mineralized zone. This discovery opens avenues for the potential generation of a significant secondary revenue stream from the Bonnie Claire project.Given the promising parallels between Bonnie Claire's high-grade lithium zone and Ioneer's advanced Rhyolite Ridge lithium/boron project, situated approximately 110 kilometers away, Nevada Lithium is taking proactive steps to thoroughly assess the inclusion of boron in a recovery circuit at Bonnie Claire. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to leveraging emerging opportunities and maximizing the project's potential.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nevada-lithium-unveils-high-grade-boron-discovery-at-bonnie-claire-project-479144648