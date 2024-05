Ionic Rare Earths Limited: IonicRE Shareholder Webinar

Melbourne, Australia - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to invite Shareholders to an Investor Call for an update on the Company and how matters are progressing with respect to the vision and strategy of creating the new economy for magnet and heavy rare earth supply chain.The Company will host an Investor Call with Managing Director Tim Harrison at 11:30am AEST on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to discuss the recent progress across Ionic Technologies, the Makuutu Rare Earths Project, the Brazilian refining and magnet recycling Joint Venture with Viridis Mining and Metals Limited (ASX:VMM), and engagement with the emerging rare earth supply chain.Register for the shareholder webinar at the link below:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/40297Z41Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the webinar to investors@ionicre.com.





Ionic Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.



Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.



The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.



Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.



Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.



IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.





Ionic Rare Earths Ltd.





Tim Harrison Ionic Rare Earths Ltd. E: investors@ionicre.com T: +61 (3) 9776 3434 For Investor Relations Peter Taylor NWR Communications E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au T: +61 (0) 412 036 231