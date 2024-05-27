O3 Mining Reaffirms Commitment to Responsible Mining Practices

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to harmonious and responsible mining practices.

To that end, O3 Mining wishes to announce in respect of its non-core Harricana project in Val-d'Or, Québec that it has made a firm commitment not to engage in exploration activities on any of its claims held on the local golf course, the Recreational Forest and category 1 groundwater catchment areas.

Building on a strategic reflection begun more than a year ago, notably by contributing to the government's participatory approach to the harmonious development of mining activity, the Corporation has initiated discussions with local organizations to identify sustainable solutions to limit or even exclude mining exploration activities in these areas.

Rather than abandoning these claims, which would allow other mining companies or any other acquirer to pursue their development, O3 Mining will instead retain them while it explores alternative potential future uses and avenues for reconciliation.

This new approach for a mining company revolves around a vision of openness, transparency and authenticity and is in line with O3 Mining's key commitment to implement concrete solutions to promote responsible mine development.

O3 Mining's determination to promote harmonious and responsible mine development has been recognized both in Québec and Canada by receiving the 2023 Excellence in Sustainability award from Québec's Mineral and Exploration Association and the 2024 Sustainability Award from The Prospectors and Developers Association.

In parallel, O3 Mining continues to focus its efforts on the development of its flagship project Marban Alliance located in the Dubuisson district of Val-d'Or and the city of Malartic.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (107,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.